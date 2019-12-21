Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.08 and last traded at $19.99, 421,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 346,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. Nomura began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. Research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 14,125 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $254,532.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,618.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $136,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,038. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

