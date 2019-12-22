Denarius (D) One Day Volume Tops $1,132.00

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last week, Denarius has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00001243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $626,813.00 and approximately $1,132.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,852,114 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.