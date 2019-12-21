Denarius Trading 23.7% Higher Over Last Week (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $656,550.00 and approximately $1,434.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00001331 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,846,963 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.