Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Trading Down 6.2%

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.35, 34,388,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 12,772,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNR shares. ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $695.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.44.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,649,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,530,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,065,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,659 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 675.8% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,986,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 308.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,165 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Resources Company Profile (NYSE:DNR)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

