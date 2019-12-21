Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Denny’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

DENN stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 5.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Denny’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

