Dero Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00004886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Dero has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $566,312.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,996,282 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.