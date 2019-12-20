Desire (DSR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,379.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. Desire has a market cap of $11,103.00 and approximately $5,379.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,209.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.81 or 0.01787405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.02612209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00558690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.09 or 0.00653427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00056354 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00020102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013960 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.