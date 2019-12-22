Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.68. 287,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,886. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.12.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 33.7% during the second quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,157,000 after purchasing an additional 783,270 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Despegar.com by 255.1% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,041,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,243,000 after buying an additional 2,184,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Despegar.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,037,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 31.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,154,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,923,000 after buying an additional 514,364 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,225,000 after buying an additional 485,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

