Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Destiny Media Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and traded as low as $0.85. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 13,900 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format.

Read More: Dividend Achievers