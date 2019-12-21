Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Detour Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:DRGDF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial cut Detour Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Detour Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of DRGDF opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. Detour Gold has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $19.49.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

