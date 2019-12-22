Deutsche Bank Boosts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $30.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,855,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,759,000 after purchasing an additional 874,779 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $324,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 107.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,661,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,663,000 after buying an additional 3,445,854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,922,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,056,000 after buying an additional 100,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,880,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,905,000 after buying an additional 167,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

