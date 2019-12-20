Deutsche Bank Increases CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target to $12.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNHI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $10.00 price target on CNH Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.36. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in CNH Industrial by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

