Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

ETR:DBAN opened at €38.05 ($44.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.42 million and a P/E ratio of 12.48. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a one year low of €29.75 ($34.59) and a one year high of €40.95 ($47.62). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.48.

Deutsche Beteiligungs Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

