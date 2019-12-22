Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €155.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DB1. HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €138.82 ($161.42).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €141.50 ($164.53) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €137.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €133.53. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a twelve month high of €145.95 ($169.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

