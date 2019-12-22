Devro (LON:DVO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Devro in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of LON:DVO opened at GBX 176.40 ($2.32) on Thursday. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 150.80 ($1.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 222 ($2.92). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.71. The firm has a market cap of $294.50 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.94.

In other news, insider Malcolm Swift acquired 6,258 shares of Devro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.22 ($13,088.95). Also, insider Jackie Callaway acquired 15,000 shares of Devro stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £24,150 ($31,767.96).

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors.

