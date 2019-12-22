DEX (DEX) Hits Market Cap of $2.88 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, DEX has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $256,077.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00187034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.01202284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026573 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00121100 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.