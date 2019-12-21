DHT (NYSE:DHT) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.85, 3,025,900 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 1,411,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

DHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 38.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 136.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter valued at $3,251,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

