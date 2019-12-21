DHX Media (TSE:DHX) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at TD Securities

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of DHX Media from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of TSE:DHX opened at C$1.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82. DHX Media has a fifty-two week low of C$1.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$112.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DHX Media will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

