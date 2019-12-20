Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,570 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,570 ($46.96) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

LON:DGE traded up GBX 34 ($0.45) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,190 ($41.96). The stock had a trading volume of 7,292,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,292.78. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, with a total value of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 542 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,749.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

