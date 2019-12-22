Diageo (LON:DGE) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.36) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,423.33 ($45.03).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,190 ($41.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,688.50 ($35.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,117.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,291.98.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,096 ($40.73) per share, with a total value of £8,266.32 ($10,873.88). In the last three months, insiders acquired 542 shares of company stock worth $1,666,749.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader