Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.76.

NYSE DKS opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $48.78.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,841 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

