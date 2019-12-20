Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares were up 18.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 3,151,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 1,017,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFFN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.22.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

