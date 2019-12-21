Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $1,726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $18.12. 582,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,679. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Digi International has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $528.91 million, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

See Also: Which market index is the best?