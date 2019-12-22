Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Bruce L. Davis Sells 23,391 Shares

Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,185.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $37.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. Digimarc Corp has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 140.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digimarc Corp will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Digimarc by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1,710.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 29.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DMRC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digimarc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

