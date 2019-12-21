Digital Insurance Token Trading Up 15.6% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $501,338.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00633447 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003598 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001615 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.