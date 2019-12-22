DigitalNote Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $1,570.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00643379 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001543 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001739 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.