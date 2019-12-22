Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) were down 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.43 and last traded at $40.43, approximately 3,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

