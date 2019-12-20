Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) Shares Down 0.9%

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.25, approximately 45,634 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,369,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 1,132.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 303,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 278,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 66.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 308.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3x Shares by 3,648.1% during the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 409,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 398,227 shares during the period.

