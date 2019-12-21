DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.65

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.65 and last traded at $48.04, with a volume of 771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSCSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded DISCO CORP/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

About DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

