Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.24.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.62.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating