Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Shares Up 0.6%

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.63 and last traded at C$8.62, approximately 83,458 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 96,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.57.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $382.67 million and a P/E ratio of 12.90.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile (TSE:DFN)

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

