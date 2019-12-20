Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Giles Baker Sells 4,662 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) SVP Giles Baker sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $319,999.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:DLB opened at $67.85 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $70.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 33,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?