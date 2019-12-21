Dolca Thomas Sells 495 Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PRNB opened at $59.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. Principia Biopharma Inc has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $61.07.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principia Biopharma by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,600,000 after buying an additional 535,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 922,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 545,906 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Principia Biopharma by 98.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after acquiring an additional 284,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $7,898,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Principia Biopharma from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

