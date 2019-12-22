Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $333.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $333.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Longbow Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners set a $265.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $286.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $293.46.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $292.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.34. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total value of $696,030.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,760,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,280,000 after acquiring an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,845,000 after acquiring an additional 376,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after acquiring an additional 318,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,331,000 after acquiring an additional 197,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

