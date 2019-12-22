DopeCoin (DOPE) Price Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $177,166.00 and $2,778.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00569674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008301 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000516 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DopeCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.