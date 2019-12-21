Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DMLP opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $655.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 50.73%. The company had revenue of $19.57 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 3,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 8,940 shares of company stock valued at $159,742 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,845,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 357,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

