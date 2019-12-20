Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DORM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,346. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 497.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

