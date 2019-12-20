Doron Inbar Sells 21,000 Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $1,897,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SEDG opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.02. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 639.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 327.2% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

