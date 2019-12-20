Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.82

Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.82 and last traded at $55.82, with a volume of 2080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $141.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.90 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 393.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 332.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

