Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.95.

Several brokerages have commented on DRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.79 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.79 price target on shares of Dream Global REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Dream Global REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. CIBC downgraded shares of Dream Global REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$16.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Dream Global REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$16.79 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of DRG.UN remained flat at $C$16.79 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 630,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,609. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.31. Dream Global REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.58 and a 1-year high of C$16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is a real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 19.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany, the Netherlands, Austria and Belgium.

