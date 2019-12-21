Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.58

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and traded as low as $13.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 308,351 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$14.25 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

