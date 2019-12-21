Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $443.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will announce $443.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.72 million and the highest is $443.40 million. Dropbox posted sales of $375.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.48 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DBX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura lifted their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of DBX stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,731,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. Dropbox has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $9,570,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,333,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,779,993.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $56,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,499 shares of company stock worth $1,185,795. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 203.0% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

