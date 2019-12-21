Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DCAR opened at $1.20 on Friday. Dropcar has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative net margin of 224.52% and a negative return on equity of 236.23%.

Dropcar Company Profile

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

