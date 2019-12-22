Dropil (DROP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7,698.00

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Dropil has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dropil token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. Dropil has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $7,698.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021660 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005457 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001241 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008225 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00051847 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,758,119,501 tokens. Dropil’s official website is dropil.com. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.