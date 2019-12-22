DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 385 ($5.06).

SMDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday, December 6th.

SMDS opened at GBX 391.30 ($5.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. DS Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 286.20 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 379.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 354.31.

In other news, insider Celia Baxter sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 382 ($5.02), for a total transaction of £573 ($753.75). Also, insider Adrian Marsh sold 93,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.54), for a total transaction of £323,820.45 ($425,967.44).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

