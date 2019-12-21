DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $176.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and Livecoin. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $339,859.00 and approximately $176.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022825 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007666 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.