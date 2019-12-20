Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Stock

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$106.00 per share, with a total value of C$105,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,705,189.61.

Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 600 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$102.75 per share, with a total value of C$61,650.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman acquired 200 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$102.75 per share, with a total value of C$20,550.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman bought 1,000 shares of Economic Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$101.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00.

Shares of TSE:EVT opened at C$106.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$103.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.40. Economic Investment Trust Limited has a 12-month low of C$97.91 and a 12-month high of C$110.01. The stock has a market cap of $584.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

