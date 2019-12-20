Duston Williams Sells 24,865 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) CFO Duston Williams sold 24,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $800,404.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,376.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duston Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Duston Williams sold 12,142 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $420,841.72.

On Friday, December 6th, Duston Williams sold 87,858 shares of Nutanix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $3,082,058.64.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 802.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 986.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

