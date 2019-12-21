DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets to $43.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra reiterated a hold rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on DXC Technology from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.36.

Shares of DXC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.58. 5,277,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,881. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.03.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after buying an additional 3,703,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33,417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 467,843 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $8,417,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 376,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

