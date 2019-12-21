e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group cut e.l.f. Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $21.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 602,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.49 million, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $283,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,830,006 shares of company stock valued at $60,758,045. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

